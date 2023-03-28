HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alibaba to split into six units, explore IPOs

The company will split into six units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud; each of the six will be managed by its own CEO and board of directors

March 28, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Reuters
File photo of the Alibaba Group. The company on March 28 announced it will split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud.

File photo of the Alibaba Group. The company on March 28 announced it will split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, the company said on March 28, adding that each of the units will explore fundraising or initial public offerings.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba rose 3.5% in trading before the bell.

The six units will include Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

Each of the six will be managed by its own CEO and board of directors.

Daniel Zhang will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, which will follow a holding company management model, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Zhang will also serve as CEO of Cloud Intelligence Group, as previously announced.

News of the restructuring comes one day after Alibaba founder Jack Ma was spotted at a primary school in Hangzhou, marking his first public appearance in mainland China in over a year.

Mr. Ma left China in late 2021 just as authorities launched a regulatory crackdown on the country's tech sector.

Mr. Ma's stay abroad came to symbolise a reversal of fortunes for China's private sector after his empire and the technology industry were the targets of Beijing's regulatory crackdown.

Related Topics

World / China / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.