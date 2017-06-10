Alibaba Cloud to open data centre in India

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, announced on Saturday that it plans to establish two new data centres in Mumbai in India and Jakarta in Indonesia during the current financial year.

Together with the recently announced data centre in Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud will significantly increase its computing resources in Asia, allowing greater support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout the region with powerful, scalable, cost-effective and secure cloud capabilities, according to a statement.

With the three new data centres planned, Alibaba Cloud will increase its total number of data centre locations to 17, covering mainland China, Australia, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The new Asian data centres will offer a full suite of services, providing the flexibility for enterprises and organizations to build their entire IT infrastructure for business on Alibaba Cloud or run mission-critical and core applications on it.

Servicing thousands of customers from India, Alibaba Cloud has partnered with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications to directly access Alibaba Cloud Express Connect via GCX’s CLOUD X Fusion.

Separately, Tata Communications has inked a deal with Alibaba Cloud to enable customers from India and 150 other countries to connect to the e-commerce giant’s ‘Express Connect’ platform for a fast and secure network. The Express Connect will be linked through Tata Communication’s IZO Private Connect service.