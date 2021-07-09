Alex Roetter joins Games 24x7 board

MUMBAI

09 July 2021 22:07 IST

Alex Roetter, former head of engineering of Twitter, has joined as an adviser to Games 24x7, one of India’s largest online gaming companies.

“Alex is an exceptional technologist, with a remarkable body of work, across organisations. As Games24x7 expands its portfolio, customer base and ventures into international markets, we are extremely excited to have such a stellar leader join us as an adviser. His experience and guidance will be invaluable for our organisation,” said Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, co-founders and CEOs, Games24x7.

