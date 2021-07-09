Business

Alex Roetter joins Games 24x7 board

Alex Roetter, former head of engineering of Twitter, has joined as an adviser to Games 24x7, one of India’s largest online gaming companies.

“Alex is an exceptional technologist, with a remarkable body of work, across organisations. As Games24x7 expands its portfolio, customer base and ventures into international markets, we are extremely excited to have such a stellar leader join us as an adviser. His experience and guidance will be invaluable for our organisation,” said Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, co-founders and CEOs, Games24x7.


