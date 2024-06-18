Alembic Pharma’s generic anticoagulant gets U.S. FDA nod 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg and 150 mg and tentative approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug product Pradaxa Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, and 150 mg of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules 75 mg and 150 mg had an estimated market size of $179 million for 12 months ended March 2024, while Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules 110 mg had $ 5 million, Alembic said citing IQVIA numbers.

Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules are indicated for reduction of risk of stroke and systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation in adult patients; treatment and reduction in the risk of recurrence of deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in adult patients, it said.