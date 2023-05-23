ALD Automotive elevates Karmakar as country MD

ALD Automotive, after completing the acquisition of 100% of LeasePlan, one of the world’s leading fleet management and mobility companies from a consortium led by TDR Capital, has announced management changes in India.
Tim Albertsen, CEO ALD Automotive | LeasePlan, has appointed Suvajit Karmakar, previously GM, ALD Automotive in India, as Country Managing Director and Asia Sub-regional Director, overseeing business activities for the Group in Malaysia and Thailand. This appointment is effective immediately.
He will implement the combined entity’s integration plan, the company said in a statement.
With this acquisition ALD will have a total fleet of 3.3 million vehicles managed worldwide.
ALD Automotive and LeasePlan in India will begin the process of integrating into one company, subject to regulatory approval.
