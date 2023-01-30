ADVERTISEMENT

Akshayakalpa model milk farm at Chengalpattu to be inaugurated on Tuesday

January 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Organic milk brand Akshayakalpa announced its foray into Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of its model farm in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

“Till recently, we were supplying 3,500 litres per day of organic milk to our customers in Chennai from Tiptur near Bengaluru,” said CEO & co-founder Shashi Kumar, Akashayakalpa Farms & Foods Pvt. Ltd.

“From Tuesday, it will be done from 65 farms located near Chengalpattu. It took us nearly three years to get these farms certified. Our aim is to double the supply in a year’s time by addressing tier-2 cities in T.N. and Kerala,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the monthly revenue stood at ₹18 crore, of which direct selling accounted for ₹10 crore, e-commerce ₹6 crore, retail and B2C forming the rest.

