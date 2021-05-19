Aknamed buys Vardhman Health Specialties for $40 mn

Bengaluru-based Akna Medical (Aknamed), a tech-enabled supply chain platform for the healthcare sector, has acquired Vardhman Health Specialties (Vardhman), a specialty products provider to hospitals in therapeutic areas of oncology, immunotherapy and virology for $40 million.

Over the next two years, Aknamed is expected to invest additional capital to fuel organic and inorganic growth while continuing to invest in people, technology and infrastructure, as per a statement.

The combined teams of Aknamed and Vardhman would work towards building a robust hospital supply chain in India, through the use of technology, data, quality infrastructure and scale, said the Aknamed.

The acquisition of Vardhman is the third inorganic move of Aknamed Group in the last 12 months and with this, the company will have an annualised revenue of $200 million.