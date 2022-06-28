Akash Ambani named Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman

The board of directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has approved the appointment of Akash M. Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board.

His father Mukesh D Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), had resigned as director of Reliance Jio Infocomm effective from the close of working hours of June 27, the company informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Pankaj Mohan Pawar has been appointed as MD of the company for period of five years.

Mr. Mukesh Ambani will continue to be the chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd., the flagship company that owns all Jio Digital services brands, including Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Mr. Akash Ambani has been closely involved with this business since inception. He led a number of acquisitions by Jio including Haptik, Radisys, Tessaract and Saavn. He was also involved in stake sale by Jio to several top foreign investors. According to RIL insiders, this is the first instance of Mr. Mukesh Ambani taking a back seat.