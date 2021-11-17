Akasa Air on Wednesday announced the purchase of CFM LEAP-1B engines to power its 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes. The airline, promoted by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said that its agreement includes spare engines and long-term services agreement valued at almost $4.5 billion at list price. Various Indian carriers altogether have almost 600 LEAP engines and another 1,700 of them are on order.
Akasa to buy CFM engines for its aircraft
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI:,
November 17, 2021 22:26 IST
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI:,
November 17, 2021 22:26 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 10:28:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/akasa-to-buy-cfm-engines-for-its-aircraft/article37549051.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story