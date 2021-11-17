Akasa to buy CFM engines for its aircraft

Akasa Air on Wednesday announced the purchase of CFM LEAP-1B engines to power its 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes. The airline, promoted by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said that its agreement includes spare engines and long-term services agreement valued at almost $4.5 billion at list price. Various Indian carriers altogether have almost 600 LEAP engines and another 1,700 of them are on order.