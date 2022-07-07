Akasa gets DGCA nod to start commercial flights

Flights to commence later this month

Akasa Air, India's brand-new airline, has received the DGCA's nod to start commercial flights in India.

The aviation safety regulator on Thursday granted Akasa Air its Air Operator's Certificate after the airline performed proving flights. This marks the completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness.

"We now look forward to opening our flights for sale leading to the start of the commercial operations by late July," said Vinay Dube, Akasa Air's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The airline is yet to announce the cities it will fly to, but has said it would be connecting metros with tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Akasa Air received its first Boeing 737 MAX on June 21 and plans to start flights later this month with two planes. It will add aircraft to its fleet every month so that by the end of financial year FY23, the airline will have 18 aircraft out of the total order of 72 planes for the first five years.