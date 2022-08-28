Akasa Air suffers data breach

Akasa Air said a temporary technical configuration error related to its login and sign-up service was reported on August 25

PTI New Delhi
August 28, 2022 16:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An aircraft of low-cost Akasa air. File | Photo Credit: AP

Akasa Air, which started operations less than a month ago, has suffered a data breach resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline on August 28 apologised for the data breach and said the incident has been "self-reported" to the nodal agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

In a communication posted on its website, the airline said a temporary technical configuration error related to its login and sign-up service was reported on August 25.

"As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, e-mail addresses and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We can confirm to you that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised," it said.

On being made aware of the incident, Akasa Air said it immediately stopped this unauthorised access by completely shutting down the associated functional elements of its system.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Subsequently, having added additional controls to address this situation, we have resumed our login and sign-up," the communication said.

Akasa Air also said the system security and protection of customer information is paramount.

"We sincerely apologise to you for any inconvenience caused as a result of this," it added.

Akasa Air, the first Indian carrier to be launched in nearly a decade, operated its inaugural flight on August 7 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away earlier this month, had made substantial investment in the airline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app