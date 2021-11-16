Akasa Air places order for 72 Boeing planes

The announcement was made at the 2021 Dubai Air Show which is underway

Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-romoted airline Akasa Air on Tuesday announced an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes to build its fleet.

The order is valued at almost $9 billion at list prices, the airline said in a statement. However, airlines negotiate heavily and rarely pay list prices.

Akasa Air, which plans to introduce its flight operations in the middle of next year, said that its order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.

“Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 MAX will ensure Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its dynamic home market,” the statement said.

“We believe that the new 737 MAX airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally-friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies,” the airline’s CEO Vinay Dube said.