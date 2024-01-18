ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air places order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes

January 18, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Begumpet

Today's announcement takes the airline's order book to a total of 226 aircraft

The Hindu Bureau

Akasa Air placed an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes on January 18, at WingsIndia 2024, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

During the first day of the WingsIndia 2024 air show on January 18, Akasa Air stole the show by announcing 150 Boeing 737 Max orders.

The latest order, comprising of 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets will provide the airline a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, the airline said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Boeing to increase quality inspections on 737-Max following Alaska Airlines blow out

“With this milestone announcement, Akasa Air becomes the only Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach an order book of over 200 aircraft within 17 months of commencing operations,” the press statement added.

This landmark aircraft order is a testimony of the airline’s solid financial foundation and showcases Boeing’s confidence in Akasa Air’s future, the airlines said.

The airline launched its flights in August 2022. This was preceded by its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. It was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023.

Today’s announcement takes the airline’s order book to a total of 226 aircraft.

