Akasa Air gets govt nod to fly international routes

September 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mumbai-headquartered budget airlines Akasa Air has received the Union Government’s nod to start international flights, which it is likely to do before the year-end, the company announced, despite mass flight cancellations in the past three months as more than 40 pilots walked out to join rival Tata-led Air India Express.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has designated Akasa Air as an “International Scheduled Operator”. This allows the airline to fly to international destinations. According to a senior government official, the allocation of Traffic Rights is being finalised by the Ministry. Traffic Rights involve the number of seats or air capacity that two countries allow each other. The government then distributes these rights among the airlines in the country.

Akasa Air was launched last August, and inducted its 20th aircraft last month. According to the government’s rules, an airline must have at least 20 aircraft to be able to start international flights.

“We are now working with all relevant authorities on our request for Traffic Rights and will soon be able to announce the international destination we will fly to. We are targeting destinations within the range of a 737 MAX from India within South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” said Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air in a press statement. The statement also reiterated that the airline was on track to place a three- digit aircraft order by the end of the year.

This development comes despite the airline taking 43 of its former pilots to the Bombay High Court and seeking almost Rs 22 crore for quitting the company without serving their contractual notice periods ranging from six to 12 months. The pilots’ resignations had resulted in mass flight cancellations in the past three months.

Despite its ominous submissions of a “crisis” at the Delhi High Court in a petition seeking a direction to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to act against its former pilots, Mr. Dube sought to assuage employee concerns in an email about the airline’s ability to expand. The email said, “we have enough pilots at various phases of their training to fly over 30 aircraft.”

The CEO justified the legal action against the pilots due to operational losses and customer inconvenience. The email said, “the most employee centric thing we can do is to remain fiercely protective of your future and the promise we have made to our customers.”

