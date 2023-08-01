August 01, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Akasa Air welcomed its 20th aircraft in Bengaluru becoming the first airline in Asia to add the 737-8-200 variant of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet.

The company received the ceremonial keys to the aircraft, bearing registration VT YAV, in Seattle, U.S.A. on July 28. The aircraft arrived in Bengaluru at 9.31 a.m. on August 1.

The fleet size of Akasa Air has gone up to 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations. Indian regulations require airlines to have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to become eligible for international operations. Akasa Air is now eligible to fly on international routes.

“Akasa Air is merely an expression of what India is capable of achieving. Today’s landmark addition to our fleet, heralds the international chapter of growth in Akasa’s story, and makes us extremely optimistic about our future. We are very excited at the prospect of showcasing our unique and distinct service to the world. Going from 0 to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record, but a record that encapsulates the potential of our great country, and one for our whole nation to be proud of,” said Vinay Dube, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air.

The Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft aligns with Akasa Air’s continued efforts to control operating costs while enhancing the customer experience. The airline claims the new arrival is the most environmentally progressive aircraft, and offers the best-in-class legroom.

The 737 MAX family provides greater range and fuel efficiency. Boeing claims that the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 50% smaller noise footprint than other similar aircraft.

Akasa Air launched commercial operations in August 2022. So far, Akasa Air has carried over 4 million revenue passengers, and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 35 routes connecting 16 Indian cities.

