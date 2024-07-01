GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.K. Chowdhury, C.S. Kar appointed as ED, RBI

Published - July 01, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as an Executive Director (ED) with effect from June 3, 2024.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Mr. Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision. He will now look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Foreign Exchange Department and International Department.

The RBI has also appointed Charulatha S. Kar as an Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1, 2024.

Prior to being promoted, she was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Human Resource Management Department. 

Ms. Kar will look after Department of Communication, Human Resource Management Department and Right to Information (First Appellate Authority).

