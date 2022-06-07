AK Choudhary takes charge as SBI MD

Alok Kumar Choudhary has taken charge as the new MD of State Bank of India (SBI) with effect from June 7, 2022. He was previously the Deputy Managing Director (Finance). As MD, he will now be handling Retail Business & Operations.

Mr. Choudhary has been associated with SBI for three-and-a-half decades. He started his career in 1987 with SBI as a Probationary Officer.