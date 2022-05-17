Ajay Piramal receives top British honorary award

Piramal Group chairman Ajay Gopikisan Piramal has received an honorary commander of the order of the British Empire (CBE) by Her Majesty The Queen, the British High Commission said in a statement.

Mr. Piramal received the award for services to the U.K.-India trade relationship as India co-chair of the U.K.-India CEO Forum, the High Commission added.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive this honorary award from Her Majesty The Queen. As co-chair of India-U.K. CEO forum since 2016, the endeavour has been to help strengthen the strong bilateral relations between the two countries through greater economic co-operation,” Mr. Piramal said.

In a statement, he said, “I am sure this recognition will encourage the growth of trade, business and industry partnerships between the two nations and take it to greater heights in the years to come.”

Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said, “I am delighted that Her Majesty The Queen has, in her jubilee year, approved Ajay Piramal an honorary CBE in recognition of the leading role Ajay has played in the UK-India relationship.”

“I visited Piramal Pharma Solution’s world-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing facility near Edinburgh earlier this year, to see their investment to expand the facility and create around 50 new highly skilled jobs. It is an honour to see Ajay’s vast contribution over so many years marked in this way,” he said.