Ajax setting up new unit in Karnataka, eyes ₹800-cr. turnover in FY21

Ajax Engineering Ltd., (Ajax) a manufacturer of concreting equipment, is setting up a new unit in Karnataka to make concrete slip-form pavers, , said MD and CEO Jagadish Bhat.
“We are in the process of setting up a new unit at Doddaballapur by investing up to ₹100 crore to make concrete slip-form paver,” said Mr. Bhat. “It is one of the highly sophisticated equipment in construction segment. It is the newest addition to our product portfolio and it was successfully field tested at various customer sites,” he added.
Stating that in the recent past, 80-100 pavers were imported either from Germany or the U.S. by other companies, he said Ajax was the market leader in this product segment and the only manufacturer in the country. Ajax also plans to export these machines.
According to him, the construction of the new plant will begin in the next three to four months, funded through internal accruals.
As part of its proposed plan, Ajax recently acquired 20 acres at Doddaballapur, where it will design and build concrete slip-form pavers, boom pumps and self-propelled boom pumps.
The facility will have an annual production capacity of over 100 units for boom pumps and 50 for concrete slip-form pavers respectively.
Stating that volumes were picking up , he said that they would end FY21 with a turnover of ₹800 crore.
