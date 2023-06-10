ADVERTISEMENT

AISATS introduces robotic dry wash service for aircraft exterior finish

June 10, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Air India SATS (AISATS), an airport services management company, said it has introduced India’s first Robotic Dry Wash Service for aircraft exterior finish.

Vistara in a statement said it was the first airline in India to avail this service. The cleaning technique - ‘AeroWash’ has been made available in collaboration with AeroTech Support Services Pvt. Ltd. 

“The AeroWash system harnesses advanced robotic technology to offer mechanised and efficient exterior cleaning for aircraft. With its wireless remote control operation and lightweight, flexible brush, AeroWash ensures superior cleaning results while maintaining the utmost safety for the aircraft and operators,” the company said in a statement.

“With the introduction of AeroWash, AISATS aims to provide significant cost savings for airlines while aligning with India’s vision of sustainability. The advanced cleaning capabilities not only contribute to reduced aerodynamic drag but also result in increased fuel savings and a decreased carbon footprint,” it added.

Sanjay Gupta, CEO, AISATS, said, “The absence of standardised procedures and heavy reliance on manual cleaning systems have posed significant challenges in India. AeroWash will transform aircraft cleaning practices, ensuring higher efficiency and reduced resource consumption. 

Dr. Ashwani Khanna, AeroTech Support Services, said, the solution represents a remarkable leap forward in the way aircraft exterior cleaning will be viewed as a sustainability tool in India. 

“By incorporating AeroWash equipment at periodic intervals as part of exterior cleaning operations, airlines can achieve significant fuel savings, lower carbon emissions, enhances brand image for the airline and improve their overall profitability,” he said. 

