January 23, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications service provider, on Tuesday in a communique said it has prepaid ₹8,325 crore to the Department of Telecom towards part prepayment of the deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015 which were at an interest cost of 10%.

Airtel currently has over 400 million customers in India and also has presence in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.