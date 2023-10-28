ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel, Microsoft partner to make phone calls through Microsoft Teams

October 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Microsoft have partnered to enable phone calls through Microsoft Teams, a joint statement said on Saturday.

This is the first time an over-the-top player in the country will be able to connect mobile and landline users but at present the service will be available for enterprise customers only, the statement said.

“Airtel’s traditional strength of connectivity combined with Microsoft’s technology will result in reliability, cost savings, ease of management and, most importantly, scalability for all customers, ensuring that going forward they can focus solely on productivity,” Airtel IQ’s Business Head, Abhishek Biswal said in the statement.

This new service will enable enterprises to make and take calls to external users through the Teams experience streamlining communications and collaboration within the flow of work.

Microsoft, Country Head, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, Shruti Bhatia said, “We are thrilled to partner with Airtel and introduce an innovative solution that will enable India’s workforce to unlock a new level of productivity, collaboration, and efficiency, transforming the future of work in the country.”

