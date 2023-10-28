HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Airtel, Microsoft partner to make phone calls through Microsoft Teams

October 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Microsoft have partnered to enable phone calls through Microsoft Teams, a joint statement said on Saturday.

This is the first time an over-the-top player in the country will be able to connect mobile and landline users but at present the service will be available for enterprise customers only, the statement said.

“Airtel’s traditional strength of connectivity combined with Microsoft’s technology will result in reliability, cost savings, ease of management and, most importantly, scalability for all customers, ensuring that going forward they can focus solely on productivity,” Airtel IQ’s Business Head, Abhishek Biswal said in the statement.

This new service will enable enterprises to make and take calls to external users through the Teams experience streamlining communications and collaboration within the flow of work.

Microsoft, Country Head, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, Shruti Bhatia said, “We are thrilled to partner with Airtel and introduce an innovative solution that will enable India’s workforce to unlock a new level of productivity, collaboration, and efficiency, transforming the future of work in the country.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.