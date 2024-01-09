GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airtel gets penalty notice from DoT for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms

The company said it pertained to an alleged violation of terms and conditions concerning subscriber verification norms

January 09, 2024 07:09 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only.

Bharti Airtel on January 8 said it has received a notice from the telecom department for an alleged violation of subscriber verification norms, entailing a penalty of ₹3.57 lakh.

In a BSE filing, the telecom operator informed that the notice pertains to Bihar LSA and was received on January 8, 2024.

"We submit the details of notice received by the company from the Department of Telecommunications," Airtel said, informing about the "notice imposing a penalty of ₹3,57,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms".

Citing details, the company said it pertained to an alleged violation of terms and conditions concerning subscriber verification norms under the Licence Agreement, according to a sample customer application form (CAF) audit conducted by the Department of Telecom for September 2023.

