Airtel CEO warns of rising Cyber-fraud cases

Gopal Vittal

New Delhi

28 October 2021 04:03 IST

Bharti Airtel's CEO has warned customers about rising cases of cyber-frauds, citing a recent instance of a fraudster who posed as a executive and under the guise of updating KYC form, tricked a user into disclosing revealing bank details to transfer a large amount from the bank account. In an email to subscribers, Gopal Vittal urged users to be vigilant as such cases are becoming ‘alarmingly frequent.’

Mr. Vittal spoke of a recent case where a cyber-fraudster posing as company executive called up an Airtel customer on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) form, tricked him into revealing his bank details and transferred a large sum of money from his bank account.

"Unfortunately, such instances of cyber fraud are now becoming alarmingly frequent. So, I urge you to be vigilant," Mr. Vittal said.

Common instances of fraud include fake UPI handles and websites and fake OTPs, he informed.

"There are several fake UPI apps and ecommerce websites which appear authentic in design through the usage of NPCI, BHIM words and logos. If you download one of these, you will be asked to enter all your bank details as well as your MPIN thereby granting the fraudster in question complete access to your bank details," Mr Vittal wrote.