Airtel announces top level entry, retirement in Africa

January 02, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Airtel appointed Sunil Taldar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its operations in Africa.

Mr. Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director – Transformation, would begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa plc, who would be retiring on 1 July, 2024.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa plc said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Segun Ogansanya for his commitment and significant contribution to Airtel Africa plc as Chief Executive and before that as Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria, our largest market in Africa.”

