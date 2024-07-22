Airship developing firm Empyreal Galaxy secures seed funding  

Empyreal Galaxy Pvt. Ltd.., which into developing modern carbon-neutral airships, said it had secured unspecified amount of funding from the Atal Incubation Centre-Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Seed Fund.

The entity comprises a team which is focused on Lighter-Than-Air (LTA) vehicles. It is working to develop a cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable mode of transportation that connects remote and disaster-prone regions frequently isolated from essential aid.

“We envision airships as one of the world’s safest transportation methods,” Shailesh Dhuri, Founder and CEO, Empyreal Galaxy said in a statement.

“Modern materials, controls, and information technology can transform LTA into a solution for complex national and global challenges,” he added.

Swati Mehta, co-founder and COO, in a statement said, “Securing this investment validates our vision and equips us to scale our operations and expand our offerings. We are eager to leverage this support for impactful growth.”

