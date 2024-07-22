GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Airship developing firm Empyreal Galaxy secures seed funding  

Published - July 22, 2024 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Empyreal Galaxy Pvt. Ltd.., which into developing modern carbon-neutral airships, said it had secured unspecified amount of funding from the Atal Incubation Centre-Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Seed Fund. 

The entity comprises a team which is focused on Lighter-Than-Air (LTA) vehicles. It is working to develop a cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable mode of transportation that connects remote and disaster-prone regions frequently isolated from essential aid.

“We envision airships as one of the world’s safest transportation methods,” Shailesh Dhuri, Founder and CEO, Empyreal Galaxy said in a statement. 

“Modern materials, controls, and information technology can transform LTA into a solution for complex national and global challenges,” he added.

Swati Mehta, co-founder and COO, in a statement said, “Securing this investment validates our vision and equips us to scale our operations and expand our offerings. We are eager to leverage this support for impactful growth.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.