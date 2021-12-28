Business

Airlines woo travellers with low fares

As the holiday season draws to a close and with it the demand for travel, airlines are wooing passengers with attractive airfares for travel from next month.

On Wednesday, IndiGo and GoAir announced a special year-end sale till December 31 offering all-inclusive one-way fares on domestic flights starting from ₹1,122 and ₹1,022, respectively.

The offer from the two airlines comes a day after SpiceJet said it will offer airfares starting at ₹1,122. SpiceJet and IndiGo have also offered one-time waiver of rescheduling fee allowing passengers to book tickets despite uncertainty regarding government restrictions due to Omicron.


