Airbus ties up with IIM Mumbai for aviation training in India

March 06, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

Airbus has signed a contract with the Indian Institute of Management in Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) to provide aviation education to professionals and empower them with industry-ready skills through ‘Airbus Beyond’ programmes, the aircraft manufacturer said in a statement.

The contract was signed between Prof. Manoj K Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai and Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

Under this contract, IIM Mumbai will offer short-term aviation courses to aspiring and working professionals who will be able to harness the power of Airbus Beyond programmes in the areas of aviation logistics, supply chain management, operations excellence, cargo handling, strategic procurement, business analytics and digitisation.

“Skill is the fuel that drives growth. We remain dedicated to realising the potential of India’s growing aviation industry and strengthening the ecosystem through our sustained skilling efforts. Through this partnership with IIM-Mumbai, we are combining our expertise and resources to create comprehensive programmes that will help advance the future of aerospace education and skilling in India. This will further support in creating a strong pipeline of industry-ready talent for the aviation sector in the country,” said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

“This collaboration marks a significant stride towards fostering excellence in management development within the aviation sector. Together, we aim to blend academic rigour with industry expertise, propelling innovation and leadership in aviation management. This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing talent and driving transformative impact in the dynamic landscape of aerospace,” said Prof. Manoj K Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai.

As per the agreement, IIM Mumbai will organise courses, onboard students and provide infrastructure and logistical support. Airbus will provide trainers and training material from the Airbus Beyond catalogue for short-term courses in the initial phase and co-curate long-term courses and certify their trainers in the later phase.

