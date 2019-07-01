Airbus India spins off new firm working on in-flight sleeping kit

An internal team of engineers working for Airbus India has been allowed to form an independent company called UUO Innovation to commercialise napEazy, a unique comfort kit that has been designed and developed by them for long-haul economy-class passengers.

First in aerospace sector

This is the first time in the Indian aerospace sector that an internal team has been encouraged by the parent company to spin off as an autonomous organisation, Airbus India said in a statement. The new company was accelerated at Airbus Bizlab India, which will support the market launch of the comfort kit.

The patented design was developed as an internal project by Airbus employees Pradipta Kishore Sahoo and Soham Narayan Patel at the Airbus India facilities in Bengaluru. “napEazy travel pillow is more than just a neck pillow; it is a multi-use comfort kit that flyers can use to sleep in different postures during long-haul air travel,” the company said in a statement. It can also be used while travelling in car, coach or train.

napEazy is ergonomic and offers a unique resting and sleeping experience, said Soham Narayan Patel, CEO and co-founder, UUO Innovation Pvt. Ltd. It is expected to be launched globally by August 2019 on crowd-funding platform KickStarter initially and IndieGoGo for pre-order and then across other e-commerce platforms.