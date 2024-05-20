ADVERTISEMENT

Airbus Helicopters, SIDBI sign MoU for helicopter financing in India

Published - May 20, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Airbus Helicopters’ Racer high-speed demonstrator model seen on display at Marignane, France. | Photo Credit: TIM HEPHER

Airbus Helicopters and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for financing the purchase of Airbus’ helicopters in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the MoU, both Airbus Helicopters and SIDBI would identify potential civil helicopter operators in India interested in financing solutions for purchasing the helicopters. 

While Airbus would provide the technical and helicopter-industry knowledge, SIDBI would be responsible for evaluating the prospects and financing them exclusively for Airbus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Priyadarshi, Chief General Manager, SIDBI, said, “This a new area for financing to helicopter operators by SIDBI and is expected to open new avenues for financing MSMEs related to this segment.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia in a statement said, “The MoU with SIDBI opens a new chapter in making civil helicopters more accessible to operators in India, which will further position these rotary wing aircraft as a critical tool for nation building. 

“Combining our unmatched product portfolio and industry expertise with SIDBI’s attractive financing solutions will play a pivotal role in the expansion of the civil helicopter market in India,” he added. 

This collaboration marks the foray of SIDBI into helicopter financing and meeting the financial and development needs of India’s rotary wing sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US