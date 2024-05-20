GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airbus Helicopters, SIDBI sign MoU for helicopter financing in India

Published - May 20, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Airbus Helicopters’ Racer high-speed demonstrator model seen on display at Marignane, France.

Airbus Helicopters’ Racer high-speed demonstrator model seen on display at Marignane, France. | Photo Credit: TIM HEPHER

Airbus Helicopters and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for financing the purchase of Airbus’ helicopters in India.

Under the MoU, both Airbus Helicopters and SIDBI would identify potential civil helicopter operators in India interested in financing solutions for purchasing the helicopters. 

While Airbus would provide the technical and helicopter-industry knowledge, SIDBI would be responsible for evaluating the prospects and financing them exclusively for Airbus.

Rahul Priyadarshi, Chief General Manager, SIDBI, said, “This a new area for financing to helicopter operators by SIDBI and is expected to open new avenues for financing MSMEs related to this segment.”

Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia in a statement said, “The MoU with SIDBI opens a new chapter in making civil helicopters more accessible to operators in India, which will further position these rotary wing aircraft as a critical tool for nation building. 

“Combining our unmatched product portfolio and industry expertise with SIDBI’s attractive financing solutions will play a pivotal role in the expansion of the civil helicopter market in India,” he added. 

This collaboration marks the foray of SIDBI into helicopter financing and meeting the financial and development needs of India’s rotary wing sector.

