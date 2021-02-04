Airbus, GMR ink aviation MoU

Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GMR Group, an aviation infrastructure developer, to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

Under the pact, Airbus and GMR would team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services and collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft to benefit the entire aerospace ecosystem in the country, as per a statement.

“As per the partnership, Airbus and GMR will work together and innovate across areas such as maintenance, airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others,'' said SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director, South at GMR.