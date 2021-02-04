Airbus, GMR ink aviation MoU

Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GMR Group, an aviation infrastructure developer, to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.
Under the pact, Airbus and GMR would team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services and collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft to benefit the entire aerospace ecosystem in the country, as per a statement.
“As per the partnership, Airbus and GMR will work together and innovate across areas such as maintenance, airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others,'' said SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director, South at GMR.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath