Airbus, Flytech in pact to train drone pilots

Bengaluru

03 February 2021 23:07 IST

The number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) is on the rise in India. At present, there are about 40,000 drones in the country and the number is expected to cross a million by 2025, creating a requirement for about 5 lakh some 500,000 drone pilots, according to government estimates.

To cash in on this opportunity, Airbus has signed an MoU with Flytech Aviation Academy, an aviation training firm, to explore collaboration opportunities in remotely piloted aircraft system training. Airbus has experience in aviation training, course ware development, safety and quality standards, while Flytech is into aviation training services, including piloting of UAVs.

Remi Maillard, president and managing director Airbus India & South Asia said, “The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry is evolving rapidly. This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flying regulations along with technical proficiency.”

Advertising

Advertising

The drone technology was being rapidly adopted as it has potential and applicability in multiple industries and domains, including commercial entities, individuals, armed forces and government organisations, said Captain Mamatha, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Flying Instructor at Flytech Aviation Academy.

Under this partnership, Flytech Aviation and Airbus would combine their efforts in developing a drone ecosystem in the country.

“In line with our commitment to ‘Skill India’ mission, we are now looking to participate in and contribute to the UAV ecosystem of the country,” added Mr. Maillard.