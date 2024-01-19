GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Airbus, CSIR-IIP to collaborate on sustainable aviation fuel 

January 19, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Airbus and the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) have signed an MoU to develop new technologies and to test and qualify indigenous sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country.

The collaboration will address the Indian aerospace industry’s decarbonisation ambitions by supporting SAF production and commercialisation, using a new HEFA technology pathway and locally sourced feedstocks. The entities will jointly work on technical assessment, approvals, market access and sustainability accreditation efforts for the production of SAF.

“SAF, including one developed by CSIR-IIP, will act as the measure with the biggest impact on the industry’s decarbonisation effort,” said IIP Director Harender Singh Bisht. Ramping up production and addressing cost differential between SAF and conventional jet fuel were major challenges in increasing SAF uptake, he said.

All airbus aircraft are certified to fly on 50% SAF blend, while the goal is to achieve 100% SAF compatibility by 2030. The collaboration with CSIR-IIP will contribute to achieving this increasing this. While CSIR-IIP will study fuel properties under the new pathway and the impact on aircraft systems and the environment, Airbus will provide guidance on the new fuels evaluation process, sharing fuel testing and aircraft systems knowledge, the aerospace major said in a release on Friday.

“We believe India has the potential to become a global SAF production hub leveraging feedstock availability, local talent and technological expertise and India’s ability to scale up solutions,” President and MD, Airbus India and South Asia Remi Maillard said.

Related Topics

air transport / Sustainability

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.