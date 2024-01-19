Airbus, CSIR-IIP to collaborate on sustainable aviation fuel 

January 19, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

Airbus and the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) have signed an MoU to develop new technologies and to test and qualify indigenous sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country.

The collaboration will address the Indian aerospace industry’s decarbonisation ambitions by supporting SAF production and commercialisation, using a new HEFA technology pathway and locally sourced feedstocks. The entities will jointly work on technical assessment, approvals, market access and sustainability accreditation efforts for the production of SAF.

“SAF, including one developed by CSIR-IIP, will act as the measure with the biggest impact on the industry’s decarbonisation effort,” said IIP Director Harender Singh Bisht. Ramping up production and addressing cost differential between SAF and conventional jet fuel were major challenges in increasing SAF uptake, he said.

All airbus aircraft are certified to fly on 50% SAF blend, while the goal is to achieve 100% SAF compatibility by 2030. The collaboration with CSIR-IIP will contribute to achieving this increasing this. While CSIR-IIP will study fuel properties under the new pathway and the impact on aircraft systems and the environment, Airbus will provide guidance on the new fuels evaluation process, sharing fuel testing and aircraft systems knowledge, the aerospace major said in a release on Friday.

“We believe India has the potential to become a global SAF production hub leveraging feedstock availability, local talent and technological expertise and India’s ability to scale up solutions,” President and MD, Airbus India and South Asia Remi Maillard said.