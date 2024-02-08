Airbus contracts Bengaluru firm for assembly of doors for A220 Family aircraft

February 08, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Airbus has awarded a contract for the manufacturing and assembly of its A220 Family aircraft doors to Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies, said the Toulouse-based commercial aircraft manufacturer on Thursday.

Under the contract, Dynamatic will manufacture and assemble the cargo, passenger and service doors along with the over-wing emergency exit doors for the A220 family aircraft (eight doors per aircraft), as per the communique.

This was one of the largest aerospace export contracts to India and the doors contract would include the manufacturing of detailed parts components, which would create downstream opportunities for other Indian suppliers, claimed the European aircraft maker.

The contract will support the ramp-up of the A220 programme by creating additional capacity to the currently existing source, as per the company.

Dynamatic already manufactures the Flap Track Beam of the Airbus A330 and A320 Family aircraft as well as the cockpit escape hatch door of the A220.

This is the second doors contract awarded by Airbus to an Indian supplier in less than one year. In 2023, Airbus gave the contract for the manufacturing of bulk and cargo doors of the A320 Family to Tata Advanced Systems.

Airbus’ increasing dependence on India

India was a strategic resource hub and Airbus was expanding its industrial footprint with aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, MRO support, pilot and maintenance training as well as academic collaboration to foster human capital, the company said.

“Currently, Airbus’ procurement of components and services from India stands at about $750 million every year, which will rise to $1.5 billion in the next few years,” it said.

Today, every Airbus commercial aircraft has components and technologies made in India. The airplane manufacturer’s efforts to mature the wider Indian aerospace ecosystem would also include building of two Final Assembly Lines: One for the C295 military aircraft in Vadodara and the second one for the H125 helicopter, it said in a media statement.