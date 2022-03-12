Airbnb sets up tech hub in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Airbnb, an online marketplace for lodging — primarily homestays for vacation rentals — and tourism activities, has opened a technology hub in Bengaluru as part of its expansion activities in India.

“India is an incredibly important market for Airbnb. The opening of this technology hub will further our ongoing investments in the country,’‘ said Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Airbnb.

“The tech hub will bolster our ability to serve our global community, while also providing fresh opportunities for talented local engineers and tech specialists,” he added.

“To start with, the tech hub will employ a few hundred techies,” the company said in a release.