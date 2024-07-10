ADVERTISEMENT

AirAsia launches cinematic in-flight experience for cinema-goers

Updated - July 11, 2024 10:38 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

As part of this initiative, moviegoers get a chance to win tickets on AirAsia flights

The Hindu Bureau

AirAsia has actively expanded routes for India in 2024, providing direct connectivity to two of its major Asian hubs, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand, as a gateway to over 130 destinations across the world. | Photo Credit: K.G. Krishnan

AirAsia has launched an innovative cinematic in-flight experience for moviegoers in selected cinemas across India to showcase its destinations as part of the moviegoers’ experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline expects this collaboration via more than 130 cinemas across 12 cities to enhance AirAsia’s outreach over the next six months.

As part of this initiative, moviegoers get a chance to win tickets on AirAsia flights to anywhere across its network.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this period, AirAsia will also collaborate with more than 130 local travel content creators to showcase its destinations in Asia, Australia, and beyond.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AirAsia has actively expanded routes for India in 2024, providing direct connectivity to two of its major Asian hubs, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand, as a gateway to over 130 destinations across the world.

“Since early 2024, we have expanded our network in India with 10 additional routes, bringing the total to 26 routes from India, to Malaysia and Thailand. Operating over 20 daily flights across 16 cities, AirAsia counts as one of the top airlines with the highest number of weekly flights to and from India,” said AirAsia’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US