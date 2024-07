AirAsia launches cinematic in-flight experience for cinema-goers

AirAsia has launched an innovative cinematic in-flight experience for moviegoers in selected cinemas across India to showcase its destinations as part of the moviegoers’ experience.

The airline expects this collaboration via more than 130 cinemas across 12 cities to enhance AirAsia’s outreach over the next six months.

As part of this initiative, moviegoers get a chance to win tickets on AirAsia flights to anywhere across its network.

During this period, AirAsia will also collaborate with more than 130 local travel content creators to showcase its destinations in Asia, Australia, and beyond.

AirAsia has actively expanded routes for India in 2024, providing direct connectivity to two of its major Asian hubs, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand, as a gateway to over 130 destinations across the world.

“Since early 2024, we have expanded our network in India with 10 additional routes, bringing the total to 26 routes from India, to Malaysia and Thailand. Operating over 20 daily flights across 16 cities, AirAsia counts as one of the top airlines with the highest number of weekly flights to and from India,” said AirAsia’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll.