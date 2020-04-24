Air traffic to fall by 47% in India, says IATA

India will see a fall in passenger demand by 47% in 2020 as compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 crisis, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to take the biggest hit globally in earnings, global airlines’ body IATA said in its latest estimate released on Friday.

The revenue earned by different Indian airlines in 2020 could see a drop of $11,221 million over their earnings in 2019, which could result in nearly 29.3 lakh job losses, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The body has been appealing to national governments for a relief package for the aviation industry. It has proposed a mix of financial support, loans, loan guarantees and tax relief to be extended to airlines.

The Asia-Pacific region, which has the largest passenger demand due to its vast population, will see the biggest revenue drop of $113 billion in 2020 over the 2019 earnings and see passenger trips drop by 50%.

These estimates are based on a scenario of travel restrictions lasting for three months, with a gradual lifting of restrictions in domestic markets, followed by regional and intercontinental markets. “The situation is deteriorating. Airlines are in survival mode. They face a liquidity crisis with a $61 billion cash burn in the second quarter. Providing support for airlines has a broader economic implication. Jobs across many sectors will be impacted if airlines do not survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Every airline job supports another 24 in the travel and tourism value chain. In Asia-Pacific, 11.2 million jobs are at risk, including those that are dependent on the aviation industry, such as travel and tourism,” said Conrad Clifford, IATA’s regional V-P, Asia-Pacific.

Mr. Clifford considers India among the set of countries that need government aid urgently. Other countries in the list are Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand Sri Lanka, Philippines and Republic of Korea.