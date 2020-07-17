Air traffic plunges to 16.5% of June 2019: DGCA

NEW DELHI

17 July 2020 22:42 IST

Airlines fill only about 60% of seats

The number of air passenger trips last month plunged to just 16.5% of June 2019’s volume, DGCA data show.

Domestic airlines altogether flew 19.8 lakh passengers in June 2020 compared with the 1.2 crore a year earlier. In the first six months, airlines recorded 3.5 crore passenger trips, or 50% of the traffic registered in the year-earlier period.

India banned scheduled international and domestic flights after the third week of March. While domestic air travel restarted from May 25, international operations are yet to resume barring repatriation flights being operated by some countries.

While airlines had deployed only 30% of their fleet, they were unable to fill more than 50-60% seats, indicating tepid demand. In June, SpiceJet filled 68% of seats, IndiGo 60.8%, GoAir 57.9%, Vistara 56.6%, Air India and Air Asia 56.5%. Prior to COVID-19, seat occupancy was between 70% and 95%.