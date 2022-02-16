Air quality at workplaces a concern for most Indian workers: Honeywell study

Many say they would be willing to leave their jobs if their employers did not take steps to create a healthier indoor environment

A survey of office workers in India found an overwhelming majority of respondents (82%) saying they would be willing to leave their jobs if their employers did not take steps to create a healthier indoor environment, compared with just 62% globally.

Some 3,000 people, working in buildings with over 500 workers, in India, ASEAN, Germany, the Middle East, the U.K and the U.S were part of the Honeywell study titled: “Workplace Air Quality: A Global Concern Emerges.”

A majority of those surveyed in India (63%) said they knew a lot about their building’s indoor air quality (IAQ), a percentage nearly twice the global average of 35%. Also, 86% of respondents said it was extremely important to be kept informed of their building’s air quality, a 20% increase from the global average of 65%.

“Of all regions surveyed, workers in India expressed the highest level of demand that employers keep them informed of building air quality and are willing to leave their jobs over less healthy conditions,” said Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), Asia.

While over three-quarters (76%) of those surveyed have access to information about their building’s IAQ, nearly as many (73%) are unable to correctly identify all the factors that impact it such as temperature, humidity or CO2, making Indian workers the least knowledgeable across all six markets surveyed.

Nearly all office workers surveyed in India (96%) agreed that the quality of the air they breathe had a direct impact on their health and well-being, compared with 89% of global respondents.