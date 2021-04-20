Air Products’ Kochi unit supplies syngas to BPCL

MUMBAI

20 April 2021

Air Products, into industrial gases mega project development and execution, has announced the reliable supply of syngas from its Kochi Industrial Gas Complex to the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s (BPCL) Kochi Refinery.

This is the company’s second supply contract with BPCL at Kochi. Air Products already operates a world-scale industrial gas complex which was commissioned in 2017, and inaugurated in 2018, to support the BPCL Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at the same location, the company said.

Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer, Air Products said: “Kochi is a shining example of our ability to come together as a team, wherever we are in the world, to execute large-scale, essential industrial gas projects for our valued customers.”

