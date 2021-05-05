Air passenger traffic slid 29% in April: ICRA

‘Passenger numbers back at Oct. level’

Domestic airline passenger traffic is estimated to have declined 29% in April as compared with March, according to ICRA.

All domestic airlines together registered close to 56 lakh passengers last month, compared with almost 78.2 lakh in March, the ratings agency said in its estimate. Passenger numbers have fallen to a level last witnessed in October, it added.

The fall in demand as a result of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country has also forced airlines to cut capacity deployment, which was lower by almost 15% in April.

“The number of flights departing has also gradually declined from February 2021 onwards, with the average daily departures close to 2,000 in April 2021, down from [about] 2,300 in March 2021 and February 2021,” said Kinjal Shah, vice-president & co-group head, ICRA. The average number of passengers per flight during April 2021 was 93, against an average of 109 passengers per flight in March 2021,” said Kinjal Shah, vice-president & co-group head, at the ratings agency.