‘Air passenger traffic fell 43% in January’

NEW DELHI

08 February 2022 23:27 IST

The third wave of COVID-19 led to an almost 43% decline in domestic passenger traffic in January compared with the previous month, according to credit rating agency ICRA.

The domestic air passenger traffic in January was at 64 lakh as compared with 112 lakh in December 2021. “For January 2022, the average daily departures were at almost 2,032, significantly lower than nearly 2,790 departures in December 2021,” said Suprio Banerjee, VP and Sector Head, ICRA.

“The average number of passengers per flight in January 2022 was at 102, against 129 per flight in December 2021,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising