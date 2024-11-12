‘Air India, Vistara merger to create quality aviation offering’

After Vistara officially merged with Air India, experts believe that the amalgamation would create a quality aviation offering and a strong global network.

“The Vistara, the brand will be missed but the airline’s capacity will be operational and India is mature and dynamic enough to adjust to this change,” said Girish Nair, partner, global lead-airports, national lead aviation, KPMG in India, in a statement.

“The Indian aviation market is already the third largest in the world after the U.S. and China. It is time for Indian aviation companies to grab their share of the global market,” he said.

“It is necessary to have quality aviation offerings and strong global network. This is precisely what the Air India Vistara merger is expected to achieve,” he added.

Anticipating Air India’s listing someday to raise capital to support network expansion in the future, market analysts believe the merger would be beneficial for the Tata Group airlines.

“The merger is poised to integrate best-in-class service with an expansive global reach, engendering a vibrant growth trajectory that positions India uniquely on the global aviation map,” said Ashish Kapoor, CEO of Invest Shoppe, an wealth management & advisory firm.

“Financial and operational synergies stemming from the merger are poised to foster significant growth. Cost efficiencies are expected to arise from the consolidation of resources and the elimination of redundancies,” he said.

“Moreover, a shared technological framework will enable innovative solutions, improving customer engagement and operational resilience. This strengthened financial foundation will support future investments in fleet expansion, cutting-edge technology, and infrastructure development, enshrining a growth trajectory that is not only vibrant but also sustainable,” he added.