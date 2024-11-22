Air India to set up basic maintenance training organisation in Bengaluru Airport City 

Air India is setting up a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) at the Bengaluru Airport City. It will offer an integrated 2+2 years Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) programme certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), to develop a built-to-suit facility for the AME program that will feature modern classrooms, well-equipped laboratories for practical training and a team of qualified trainers. The purpose-built campus, spread over 86,000 square feet in Bengaluru Airport City, is expected to be operational by mid-2026.

The airline said the BMTO will be housed close to Air India’s new 12-bay Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru that will be operational in early 2026.

The programme at the BMTO will include two years of in-classroom academic coursework followed by two years of practical on-job training at the MRO.

“The aim of the BMTO is to foster a workforce of skilled professionals for aircraft maintenance and engineering operations where students will receive hands-on experience and training, adhering to industry standards and Air India’s specific requirements,” the airline stated.

Till the new BMTO facility commences operations, Air India will implement a Cadet AME program with other reputable institutions across Bengaluru and Hyderabad to ensure continuity in its commitment towards AME education and workforce development as well as to support its requirements for aircraft maintenance engineers.

“The BMTO will establish a pipeline of skilled engineers trained to Air India standards from the outset. This facility and program, combined with proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, will enable our AME cadets to gain hands-on, real-world experience as part of their training, supporting their future as industry-ready professionals aligned with Air India’s ongoing fleet expansion needs,” said Sunil Bhaskaran, director, Aviation Academy, Air India.

The programme is designed to meet Air India’s growing fleet maintenance requirements and provides specialised career paths for its AME graduates. Students will be encouraged to pursue a simultaneous bachelor’s degree through university partnerships, which will enhance their academic and career opportunities.

“Air India’s commitment to establishing a state-of-the-art training facility symbolises a bold step forward in enhancing India’s aviation capabilities. Education and skill development are vital to sustaining the growth of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. The Air India BMTO reinforces our vision of developing a thriving ecosystem that drives innovation and collaboration,” said Rao Munukutla, executive director and CEO, BACL.

