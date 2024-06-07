GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India to operate direct flight between KIA Bengaluru and London Gatwick from August 18

Bookings for the flights progressively open on June 7 on all channels

Published - June 07, 2024 01:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An Air India flight. The airline will operate five flights a week between Bengaluru and London Gatwick.

An Air India flight. The airline will operate five flights a week between Bengaluru and London Gatwick. | Photo Credit: File photo

Air India has announced a non-stop service between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW) from August 18. This will make Bengaluru the fifth Indian city to be connected to the second-largest airport in the U.K.

Air India will operate five flights a week between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru and London Gatwick, taking the total count of its flights from India to London Gatwick to 17 in a week.

The airline will use Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the route, featuring 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 spacious seats in Economy.

“We are delighted to offer our guests convenient, non-stop flights between Bengaluru and London Gatwick. This new route caters to the growing demand for travel between these two important business and leisure destinations, and strengthens our commitment to expanding our global network,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

Bookings for the flights progressively open on June 7 on all channels, including Air India’s official website (www.airindia.com), mobile app, and authorised travel agents and partners.

Flight AI177 will depart Bengaluru at 1.05 p.m. and arrive at London Gatwick at 7.05 p.m. (local time). From London Gatwick, flight AI178 will depart at 8.35 p.m. (local time) and arrive in Bengaluru at 10.50 a.m. (next day arrival). From Bengaluru, the flight will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

